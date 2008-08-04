Randy Pausch, Dynamic Communication and Authenticity

Randy Pausch died last Friday. He was the Carnegie Mellon Professor who’s “Last Lecture” became an internet sensation, inspired a bestselling book and two Diane Sawyer television specials.

Have you seen the Last Lecture, or read the book? Have you seen the television specials? What do you think? Please leave a comment, letting us know.

Randy Pausch was a dynamic communicator. In Straight Talk for Success, I point out that dynamic communication is one of five keys to a successful life and career. If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to develop your conversation, writing and presentation skills.

More important, you need to be authentic. Randy Pausch’s authenticity is what made his Last Lecture such a phenomenon.

In May, Randy Pausch was the commencement speaker at Carnegie Mellon. Even though he was close to dying from Pancreatic Cancer, he was upbeat and humorous. “If I don’t seem as depressed or morose as I should be, sorry to disappoint you.”

He went on to offer some great advice to the graduates. “Pretty much any time I got a chance to do something cool, I tried to grab for it. And that’s where my solace comes from. We don’t beat the reaper by living longer; we beat the reaper by living well and living fully.”

I’ve seen the lecture on the internet, read the book and watch the TV specials. I came to really like and respect Randy Pausch because of his perspective, sense of humor and, most of all, his authenticity. As I watched and read, I felt as if her were there speaking to me about his life and his impending death.