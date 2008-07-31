Good-bye Chapel Hill. Nice to know you.

About eight years ago I moved to North Carolina for a job. At the time, I knew a little bit about the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (what would be my new employer) but I really didn’t know a whole lot about the area beyond what I saw during my quick ride in from the airport on the day of my interview. And, looking back, I can honestly say Chapel Hill turned out to be everything I could have wanted both personally and professionally.

I found and lost love, taught a graduate-level class, bought my first car, bought and sold my first house, started a blog, wrote a book, started another blog, and almost adopted a dog named Jericho who smiled when you rubbed his stomach (I had to see it to believe it).

I had a chance to frequent some really cool eating establishments…Allen and Son. Esquire magazine voted them best chopped-pork sandwich in the country.

Burrito Bunker. Gone but not forgotten. A Chapel Hill original.

Carrburritos. My Mexican food rebound when Burrito Bunker closed its doors. I know you never want to get caught on the rebound, but their Mejor Burrito and Chicken Nachos were more than a worthy replacement.

Merritt’s Grill. One of my biggest regrets is not finding this place sooner. An old gas station/country store on the side of the road with a little kitchen nestled in the back beyond some beverage coolers. Home of an awesome BLT–so much so, in fact, I actually scheduled an impromptu BLT taste test between them and Sandwhich while my mom was in town. I consider her an expert judge as she’s a connoisseur of BLTs. And, in case you’re wondering, she considered it a draw.

Pepper’s Pizza-I have to admit, I liked you more when you were at the old location, but I still love you anyway. My favorite is the spinach calzone. I’ll add jalapenos if I’m feeling feisty. Sandwhich. Quite possibly the best sandwiches in town (and possibly on the planet)—my favorite is the Outrageous BLT served up with a side order of homemade potato chips.