5 Critical Questions to Answer to Assess Your Networking Skills

People often describe themselves as master networkers. They attend gobs of events, pass out thousands of business cards and flit from group to group, doing everything they can to get people to buy from them. They spit out their elevator speech (quite frankly, I can’t stand an elevator pitch…I can smell one a mile away), often get confused in the delivering that boring speech, talk about themselves on and on and never stop to ask the other person “Tell me about you, and how can I help you succeed?”You see, I believe asking this question is the key to success with networking.

Ivan Misner, Founder of BNI, firmly states that the “Givers Gain” philosophy is what networking is all about, and at the end of the day, we can give…yet…we can only give so much before we get drained. So, in theory it sounds great to have thousands of networking partners. In reality, I have found that a human being can only hold about 5-7 key networking partners in their brains at one time. So, if you are trying to truly network (the operative word is truly) with thousands of people, you are bound to lose connection with someone along the way. As a matter of fact, if you are trying to truly network with thousands of people, there are probably many who you will simply forget about over time.

Over the last ten years, I have done a great deal of networking. I

don’t even want to add up the hours I have invested with this process.

But, at the end of the day, networking is fun for me. I enjoy both

online and face to face networking, but here’s my catch…I have to

really enjoy the other person, respect their work and believe in them

enough to tell others about them. I simply don’t get into networking

relationships with people who I don’t like or don’t respect. Some

people say I am just way to picky, and that is only one perspective.

The people who know me quite well say that I am being authentic in

building my network, and I would like to think that is true. You see, I

believe that it’s frankly abusive to get into a networking relationship

with someone you don’t respect enough to endorse their work, or to get

into a networking relationship with someone just because you want them

to give you a handout. And…if you are in one of those relationships, it

is probably because you “hope” that this person in some way is going to

help you along the way…and…it just doesn’t work that way. If you are

going to be masterful with networking, you have to begin by helping the

other person (trust me…most people won’t stop to ask you “How can I

help you?” It’s up to you to play that card first!)

If you are starting your networking process, OR if you have come to

the place in life where you know it’s time to perform a network

upgrade, I encourage you to answer these questions in determining who

you are going to bring into your close inner circle.

1) What qualities do you most admire in other professionals? Make

a list of the ten qualities you most admire, and look for these

qualities as you are networking. (I would place honesty, integrity and

respect at the top of your list…otherwise, you may attract dishonest,

disrespectful people who are not on the up and up!)

2) How can you help other people? Understanding

your value and how you can help others is a requirement for successful

networking. You may be able to bring a large group of people, fresh

ideas or your talent and skills to the relationship. The bottom line is

to get clear on your value and how it can make others’ lives more

successful so that you can speak this with certainty.

3) How can other people help you? It is critical to

understand that a networking relationship is about giving first and

then receiving. Don’t ever get yourself into a networking relationship

where you are the only person giving back to the relationship.

Resentment will build over time if you are getting nothing back in

return. Remember…your networking relationships should be

partnerships…50/50 give and take…not a situation where you are doing

all the work and getting nothing back in return. On the same note, I am

big on helping other people out one time without any expectation of

getting something back. If the relationship evolves to the point where

you can get into an ongoing cycle of giving and receiving, then

fabulous! Just know that you are probably going to do a few favors for

folks who never do anything in return, and that’s okay…it’s part of the

process.