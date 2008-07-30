A Fresh Approach to Forecasting…

Corporate forecasting is, at best a labor of love and at worst, boring…or usually incorrect.

The folks over at Inking, Inc. have developed prediction market software, called Inkling Markets, that allows companies to tap into the wisdom of the crowds and as a result make their forecasting more on-target.

I sat down (via phone) with Inkling, Inc.’s CEO, Adam Siegel to chat with him about why more and more companies are using prediction markets, what the benefits are for doing so and the future of prediction markets (pun intended).

Take a listen…