Confessions of a Radical CEO

I realize that calling myself a radical CEO is not going to come as a big shock to at least some of you. ITI humor being what it is, we’ve had buttons, t-shirts, bumper stickers, etc. for decades that say such things as, “Member – Little old ladies’ quilting circle and terrorist society”. When the attack of 9/11/2001 happened, I made sure to buy a new t-shirt with this on it. I’m sure you’re not surprised..

Because I am a horse-Indn, and for all that I have a majority-culture education, and credentials “up the wazoo”.. the majority culture’s financing ‘systems’ have pretty much eluded my understanding. I understand equity, collateral, and such, but what passes for common methods of financing today? For-get-it. Credit cards are not an option.. No credit score. I can’t say I want them anyway. They are very-high-interest loans that have to be repaid ASAP, no excuses, no delays, or the interest rates rise like rockets. “Astronomical” takes on a whole new meaning. I think I’d have better luck dealing with some street-corner usurer. But I don’t know any so I’m safe.

I do understand “funding from within”, and that’s how I’ve funded all of my enterprises over the years. I’ve worked jobs to fund one or more businesses and I’ve used the funds from one going b usiness to fund another.

This has become more difficult to do since I came to Dakota Territory, however. The bigotry here is endemic, epidemic, and rampant – especially among the people who claim to control the economy in this state. And there are people here who claim that. Let’s not ever forget that the 2003 incoming President of the ND Chamber of Commerce warned me that I “must get the approval of my business superiors before expressing my opinion, especially if it ran counter to theirs, if I expected to be successful in business in ND”. The story is elsewhere on either this MicroEntrepreneurs blog or my own blog, if anyone missed it and wants to read it.. But the point is, these people really believe they control the entire economy of the state and that they can make or break anyone in business in this state.

I will never forget the shocked expressions and the dismay expressed by State Senators Randall Christmann and Dwight Cook when they found out they not only had not prevented me from making any living at all, but that it was the Internet that had kept me from starving – and indeed, had provided me with enough of a living to expand my business.