Entrepreneurs Love Encouragement

Everyone loves to have support from others but entrepreneurs probably love it more than anyone else because we take so many risks that most people don’t. Every supportive word, comment and email boosts confidence and so I had to share pieces of this recent email and note because it really helps to keep us humble and stay focused on the goal of being positive role models for people al over the World.

I recently did an in-depth interview with the blog YawdFromAbroad and this was what the interviewer/owner, Tremaya, had to say:



You guys are definitely genuine and easy to talk to and get along with, and more importantly you really care about what you do and others, and that’s rare online and in the “real world”.





You guys are definitely exciting and inspiring, it’s one thing to hear about black success but it’s another to see it. Honestly, it’s like you guys are a God-send for me. I know I’m destined for greatness in my own life, and having a tangible source of inspiration, success, and mentorship is really awesome, that’s a million times better than anything else you could do for me.





Just keep doing what you do, only better. As one of my favorite scriptures says, “Your gifts will make room for you”.

Thanks for the kinds words Tremaya, that really put a big smile on my face.



One of my best friends, someone who has known me since 2002, Allison Cole, also wrote a note on Facebook today and here are some excerpts:



David is without a doubt, an entrepreneur and when I speak of the things that Jamaica needs to make a positive change and assert ourselves as “Brand Jamaica”, David is one of the first people that come to mind.





There is no box



While in the middle of Half-Way Tree, going to the VP Records office, I asked David if he would buy a copy of my autobiography when I finally wrote it. He said: “Yes, and I would buy the rights to make the movie too.”





This is the type of statement, I am used to hearing from David and his brother Robert. With these two, there is no box, neither is there any limit to what can be accomplished with a good business plan, a strong support system and a lot of hard work.





I see this new venture with youtube as the keystone for future RV branding and projects. I expect bigger and better things from both David and Robert.



I am proud of you both, as well as the extended RV family.

I have worked hard to represent Jamaica well on the World stage and dedicated time and effort through the Jamaica Diaspora Southeast Region and Upliftment Jamaica. I was asked to be a Youth Spokesperson for the Southeast US Region and I am supposedly going on NPR South Florida this Friday to talk about what the diaspora is doing to celebrate Jamaica’s Independence.

Jamaica is a part of me and sometimes I feel that I don’t get enough support from my fellow Jamaicans, especially my own generation.

Allison is one of those few who truly understand what I am about and gladly shares that with others. I couldn’t ask for a better PR person, and she is just a friend!

These two people have treated our accomplishments for what they are – great things for Jamaica, not me personally. Humility is something that I focus hard on keeping and I guarantee that Allison has so many stories about me that she can quickly put me in my place if I ever cross over to the dark side.