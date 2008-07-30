Rod Smith: Outstanding Performer

In Straight Talk for Success , I point out that Outstanding Performance is one of the five keys to career and life success. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to become a lifelong learner, set and achieve high goals and become well organized.

Rod Smith was an outstanding performer for the Denver Broncos for 14 years. He caught 849 passes for 11,389 yards and scored 71 touchdowns. If you’re not familiar with the American version of Professional Football, those are impressive numbers. They might be enough to get Rod Smith elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rod Smith sustained a really bad knee injury in college. He set of goal of rehabbing the knee and playing in the NFL. He wasn’t drafted by any team after he finished his college playing days.

He signed with the Broncos as a free agent. His first goal was to make the team. He did that. He spent the off season working out in the Broncos training facility. He was there every day during the off season conditioning workouts.

His second goal was to become a starter. He did that. His third goal was to win the Super Bowl. He did that twice. Along the way, he set a lot of Broncos records. But, all of the players with whom he played said that individual records were not important to Rod Smith. He wanted the team to win games.

Rod Smith set high goals for himself, and he achieved them. When asked of what he is most proud when he thinks of his career, he said, “The opportunity. When I got my opportunity, I was ready to take advantage of it.”

Rod Smith set high goals, and he achieved them because he worked at them. Broncos fans will miss him a lot this season. He was a delight to watch on the field.