We finally got the approval from YouTube’s PR and Legal departments yesterday evening for the wording of our release pertaining to our new agreement with them.

advertisement

advertisement

The press release hits the wires tomorrow, I sent it to blogs today and I posted it on Facebook last night at 11pm, and changed my status to announce the deal. We are now the first official Caribbean media partner for YouTube and that gives us the biggest potential audience of any Caribbean-oriented media company. The deal was relatively easy to negotiate and very quick to execute as YouTube clearly has some smart people working with them to find content partners. I will post next week about the various ways we coordinated press about the deal and link to the various articles. In the meantime, I have copied the press release below so you can check it out. Stay tuned for more posts about our adventures 🙂 Realvibez.tv Signs Agreement With YouTube

Realvibez Media and YouTube have entered a relationship to create the first official Caribbean media channel

PEMBROKE PINES, FL (PRWEB), July 29, 2008

advertisement

Realvibez Media, an integrated media and entertainment company and operators of Realvibez.tv, a leading online provider of media for consumers of Caribbean music culture, has signed an agreement with YouTube, the leading online video community that allows people to discover, watch and share originally created videos. The Realvibez channel launched on July 26th at youtube.com/realvibeztv and is the first official Caribbean channel on the most popular video website in the World. Video from Reggae Sumfest 2008, of which Realvibez is the official web partner, is now live on the channel. David Mullings, Chief Executive Officer of Realvibez Media stated “Last year Realvibez was referred to as the closest thing to a Caribbean MTV on the web by two media outlets after we were invited to present at Boston College’s Entrepreneurship Society. This relationship with YouTube finally allows us to truly live up to that title and expose Caribbean music and culture on the largest stage in history.” He added, “We are truly humbled by this relationship and appreciate the opportunity to work with YouTube officially. This is undoubtedly our biggest achievement to date and we do not intend to disappoint them or our fellow Caribbean people. Bob Marley has had a global impact and we intend to show the immense amount of talent in the Caribbean today.” The Realvibez channel will feature a range of content, including studio sessions, live performance clips, original web shows by musicians and a video blog by the Realvibez team. A number of artists have already agreed to participate in producing content for the channel, including T.O.K., Cezar and To-Isis. “Realvibez, and especially David and Robert, have continued to impress us with their business acumen, knowledge of the web and an unbelievable drive to promote Caribbean content in ways that increase the amount of revenue flowing back to Caribbean islands,” said Craig T of T.O.K. Cezar, recently picked for Coca-Cola’s We8 Beijing Olympics promotion added, “I am not surprised that YouTube would sign an agreement with them because their entrepreneurial drive is unlike anything I have ever seen and I believe in supporting our own Jamaicans doing big things on the World stage.”

advertisement

Realvibez was the official web partner of Reggae Sumfest 2008, the largest multi-day Reggae festival in the Caribbean and content from the festival is now live on the channel, including interviews with performers. Robert Mullings, Chief Operating Officer of Realvibez Media added “We have been working with artists since 2002 and we are happy to finally be able to say that our content will now be available on the leading video destination in the World. Most people would have told two young Jamaicans that this day would never come and we are glad to prove them wrong and be an inspiration to others.” About Realvibez Media Realvibez is a multinational brand that unites music, technology and everyday island life. Realvibez chronicles the best in Caribbean music, events and pop culture in a fully integrated scheme that includes a dynamic website, partner channels, events and merchandise that reaches forward to represent a generation savvy to global brands and an increasingly wired lifestyle. It was founded by two Jamaican brothers, David and Robert Mullings, at the age of 21 and 20 respectively. Realvibez began during their MBA program at the University of Miami and has merchandise deals with artists such as T.O.K. while also running a leading online Caribbean video portal, Realvibez.tv. David was recently asked to endorse an upcoming book on entrepreneurship by Mike Michalowicz called The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur. Mike is a recurring guest on CNBC’S The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch and David’s testimonial will be one of only four on the back cover. Press Contacts

Carlette DeLeon (Headline Entertainment)

tel: 876.960.0382

fax: 876.906.3634

e: carlette@headlinejamaica.com