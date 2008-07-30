2.0 Career Advice from Dan Pink, Author of Free Agent Nation

Last Thursday night I attended a very interesting presentation by Dan Pink, best selling author of “A Whole New Mind” and “Free Agent Nation.” Dan is a definite free agent himself, with his last “real” job being chief speechwriter for Vice President Al Gore. The event was held at Merrill Lynch’s HQ on K Street and organized by the Washington Network Group. I was stopped twice and my name checked before I got to the elevator. Tight security — there were no freeloaders at this event!

http://www.washingtonnetworkgroup.com/index.php?tg=articles&idx=More&topics=26&article=572

Dan has come out with a 21st century career guide in a very unique

format — the Japanese form of comics called manga. He opened his

remarks by explaining that 22% of the print industry in Japan is manga,

and it permeates all aspects of entertainment in that culture. He

suggested entrepreneurs should look to other cultures for trends that

can be successfully adapted. An example is reality TV, which was big in

Europe long before coming here. (of course the value in that instance

is debatable) Concepts often “ping-pong” between cultures, being

tweaked by each — california rolls were the way many Americans got to

know sushi, and now you can get them in Japan as well.

The book is titled “The Adventures of Johnny Bunko,” and here is a video trailer courtesy of Amazon:

http://www.amazon.com/gp/mpd/permalink/m12OXT1NDACMD7:mNRKS6UZPQR0C

So why manga for communicating the new rules for professional and

personal success? Books go stale immediately, so Dan wanted to write in

a way that started a conversation with those just starting out in their

careers, not try to give them the last word on the subject. He wanted

the advice to be strategic not tactical for the same reason — would be

obsolete before the book got to store shelves.

Here are the six steps for today’s world:

Lesson One — There is No Plan

Dan talked about instrumental vs. fundamental decision-making. Based

on hundreds of interviews he’s done, those who make instrumental job

decisions as a way of progressing towards an ultimate goal usually

fail. Those who make fundamental decisions based on what makes them

happy seem to thrive. He also noted however, you need to get

comfortable with a level of ambiguity about the future, which many find

very hard to do.