Cheap HD Camcorder Coming From Toshiba

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

If you’ve never played around with an HD camcorder, let me be the first to tell you that the quality — when you pair the device with an HDTV, of course — is utterly surprising. Now that you want to shoot all your home movies in HD, it’s time to go bargain-hunting for HD cams; unsuprisingly, they’re all pretty expensive. That is until now.

Toshiba [OTC:TOSBF] announced this week its new Camileo H10 HD camcorder, complete with the usual 720p recording, and sporting a 5x optical zoon, a 10MP sensor and a shameful 64MB of on-board memory. It’ll be up to you to supply a massive memory card to put into the device’s SDHC card slot, but the other requisite specs are all there: image stabilization, motion detection, and an HDMI out port. No word on battery life, but here’s to hoping it’s close to 4 hours — the largest SDHC card you can get is 8GB, which will hold about 4 hours of HD video.

The Camileo will be available in the UK for about $360 at the end of this month, so we should see it on our shores come fall.

