Dell Releases Budget Inspiron, Studio Hybrid Computers

While no one would call Dell’s [NASDAQ:DELL] machines “good looking,” exactly, their prices certainly have appeal. So it is with two new Inspiron models the company released last night: one desktop and one laptop, both super-cheap and reasonably well-equipped.

The desktop, called the Inspiron 518, has a passable gloss-black exterior with all the usual bells and whistles outside: a “media tray” including two USB ports on top, along with some chrome accents. Inside it packs Gigabit ethernet, integrated graphics, and an optional 500GB hard disk. Processor-wise, you’re looking at a top-end BTO option of quad-core chips, but if you’re looking to own this for anything near its low starting price of $350, you’ll probably opt for something less muscly. The 518 is available now, but for the more fashion-conscious, check out the new Studio Hybrid, which was also released officially last night and comes in an array of colors and higher-end configurations.

The Inspiron 13 is a 13-inch (duh) notebook oriented for the student market. At a reasonable 5-or-so-pounds and coming in an unoffensive blue gloss color, the 13 will feature touch media buttons, an 8-in-1 media card reader and a slot-loading DVD drive. WiFi, webcam and Bluetooth will cost you extra; look for these machines first in Wal-Mart for $700. They’ll be available online later this month in BTO configurations for around $800, give or take.