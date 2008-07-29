4 Secrets to Small Business Growth

These are the main points to a speech I used to give years ago and
still emphasize whenever I get the chance, because I truly believe they
are the touchstones for the success of any small business:
DEVELOPMENT: Most businesses
understand and implement development; most in fact, devote too much
time to this area and not enough to others. Development is anything
related to the growth of the company’s product or service line. Working
with the product/service, preparing new products or approaches,
evaluating performance, enhancing current models, investigating the
competition, reading books and articles on the subject, reading and
learning from others, etc. The standards of your development must be
exceptionally high, as your offering will have to deliver when the rest
of the system is working effectively and leading people to experience
the product/service.
MARKETING: Whether it be your website, CDs, brochures, direct mailers, emails, etc. What is most important about your marketing materials is that they truly reflect remarkable attention to detail on your part. Your
marketing materials, unconditionally, must represent the quality and
core values of your company. Shabby or unimpressive marketing tells
people that your company is shabby or unimpressive. This is an area
where most small businesses fail to excel. It is a tremendous
opportunity for those who comprehend the relevance of exceptional
marketing.
NETWORKING: Every
single person you meet falls into one of two categories: either they
can become a buyer now (immediate buy-in) or they can become a member
of your fan club (eventual buy-in). Understanding this principle and
taking advantage of it is imperative to building an audience and
support network for your company. Collecting contact information from
other people and keeping it organized, gives you an opportunity to
direct your PR efforts towards them, keeping them informed and
impressed about your growth and eventually getting them to buy into
your business in greater ways.
PUBLIC RELATIONS: PR
is the way you communicate with your growing audience. This is your
outreach. What you have to understand as a creative person (which all
business owners are) is that if you don’t tell people what you’re up to
they assume you’re doing nothing impressive. How does that help you?
Conversely, if you continue to keep people informed about your
victories, you give them the ability to emotionally buy into your
journey. Eventually, as you grow, these are the people who will be your
greatest support network, because they will feel that your success is
something they can share in because they have watched your business
grow.