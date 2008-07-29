4 Secrets to Small Business Growth

These are the main points to a speech I used to give years ago and still emphasize whenever I get the chance, because I truly believe they are the touchstones for the success of any small business:

DEVELOPMENT: Most businesses

understand and implement development; most in fact, devote too much

time to this area and not enough to others. Development is anything

related to the growth of the company’s product or service line. Working

with the product/service, preparing new products or approaches,

evaluating performance, enhancing current models, investigating the

competition, reading books and articles on the subject, reading and

learning from others, etc. The standards of your development must be

exceptionally high, as your offering will have to deliver when the rest

of the system is working effectively and leading people to experience

the product/service.

MARKETING: Whether it be your website, CDs, brochures, direct mailers, emails, etc. What is most important about your marketing materials is that they truly reflect remarkable attention to detail on your part. Your

marketing materials, unconditionally, must represent the quality and

core values of your company. Shabby or unimpressive marketing tells

people that your company is shabby or unimpressive. This is an area

where most small businesses fail to excel. It is a tremendous

opportunity for those who comprehend the relevance of exceptional

marketing.

NETWORKING: Every

single person you meet falls into one of two categories: either they

can become a buyer now (immediate buy-in) or they can become a member

of your fan club (eventual buy-in). Understanding this principle and

taking advantage of it is imperative to building an audience and

support network for your company. Collecting contact information from

other people and keeping it organized, gives you an opportunity to

direct your PR efforts towards them, keeping them informed and

impressed about your growth and eventually getting them to buy into

your business in greater ways.

PUBLIC RELATIONS: PR

is the way you communicate with your growing audience. This is your

outreach. What you have to understand as a creative person (which all

business owners are) is that if you don’t tell people what you’re up to

they assume you’re doing nothing impressive. How does that help you?

Conversely, if you continue to keep people informed about your

victories, you give them the ability to emotionally buy into your

journey. Eventually, as you grow, these are the people who will be your

greatest support network, because they will feel that your success is

something they can share in because they have watched your business

grow.