Let’s Hear it For T. Boone Pickens

If you have cable TV, you’ve probably seen the new “energy awareness” commercial, paid-for and narrated-by T. Boone Pickens . For those of you who haven’t laid your eyes on this, watch it here .

The half-scowl, tobacco-aged drawl, and no-bullshit-Texas-attitude make T. Boone Pickens somewhat of an intimidating figure for a primetime TV advertising spot. At first glance, his commercial feels like a campaign promo, or a bit of liberal agitprop. But this would be far from the truth. This is an unaffiliated, non-partisan ad, designed to raise awareness and support for alternative energy initiatives.

And what’s more? It’s created by an eighty-year-old oil tycoon and unofficial industry spokesman, the very same guy that has contributed heavily to just about every Conservative administration of the last fifty years and played a prominent role in the Swift Boating of John Kerry.

Yes, T. Boone Pickens was a one-time corporate raider, the man who orchestrated Mesa Petroleum’s buyout of Gulf Oil–a deal that got him featured on the cover of Time Magazine.

Pickens has been an oil king for years and has donated quite a bit of his earnings to George W. Bush & Company. But T. Boone is no stranger to the role of maverick; when it comes to his country, and what he believes is right, well T. Boone Pickens has always marched to the toot of his own kazoo. In spite of his past, this year he renounced his affiliation with the Republican administration because of what he saw as sluggishness in responding to the global oil crisis. Now he’s using his money and celebrity to take on the U.S’s alternative energy deficiency. And he’s not holding back.

His ad doesn’t explicitly call-out the Bush Administration for its proposed short-term solution of drilling, drilling, drilling, but he does say that the current crisis is “one problem we can’t drill our way out of.” Wow, a couple of years ago I would have said that this guy would be Swift Boated within a few weeks. But considering that T. Boone isn’t running for office, that he’s just trying to help his country, and that he’s an ex-Republican, well, not even Karl Rove can spin the Administration out of this one.

So when a baron of this magnitude steps out of the oilfields — his oil fields — to address the nation, candidly, on our myopic energy policies, and the pitiful nature of our addiction, well that’s almost like Philip Morris deciding to drop tobacco and get into health care.