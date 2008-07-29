See How Easily You Can Film Your Company’s Story. Naturally.

Are you hearing this a lot? “Be real.” “Be authentic.” “Be yourself.” I certainly am. These days, being “real” and “authentic” seems to be on everybody’s mind.
While appearing natural on camera sounds simple, it is easier said than done.
When it flops, you roll your eyes. What happened?
Maybe everything was too perfect; too right; too set. That “something” was missing. What was it?
Reality. Adding a dose of reality will elevate your story from feeling staged, artificial, and contrived to feeling real.
Here are three video techniques that can successfully capture your organization’s message naturally.
Of course, there are many other approaches to consider. Just think of these styles as creative jumping off points the next time you’re considering capturing your organization’s story on video.
1. Fast Story: Take me there
Have you ever watched a documentary wishing your organization had its own mini-documentary to show potential customers, recruits and shareholders? Well, it can.
I call my mini-documentary format a “fast story.” A “fast story” lends itself particularly well to capturing a sense of “being there” for your viewers. The filming is slightly kinetic and the editing moves quickly. In most cases, without using a narrator, it is possible to capture your story through interviews of employees (or “heroes”) and other staff members: naturally and without coming across as having a “corporate voice.”
2. Virtual Story: Take me somewhere else
Have a concept that’s hard to describe? Prefer not to have a film crew arrive at your company? Feel like creating your own unique world for your message? Green screen, or chroma-key, is your solution.
While it may not appear to be “real,” featuring your employees and customers using this technique is a perfect solution for creating a unified “voice,” theme and look for your company or particular message.
3. Soul Story: Take me inside
Need a technique to capture the essence of someone in a completely natural, personal and soulful manner?
Interviews are the heart of many corporate films. Interviewing your “hero” so they speak directly into the lens is eye-catching.
Your audience will feel as if the person talking on-camera is speaking directly to them. Eye-to-eye. Me-to you. One-to-one. It’s a great technique for many types of organizations, especially non-profits seeking to share an emotional and personal story.
We’ll dive a bit deeper into each of these styles in future posts.
What do you think? Will one of these three approaches connect your brand story to your audience in real and compelling ways?
Veteran filmmaker Thomas Clifford helps Fortune 100’s to nonprofits who are stuck, frustrated, losing employees or market share because they can’t breathe life into their brand story. He believes remarkable organizations deserve remarkable films. Check out Tom’s full bio for links to his podcasts, interviews and manifestos. Tom produces films with passion and purpose at Moving Pictures, a firm connecting companies and audiences through compelling visual communications.