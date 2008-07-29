See How Easily You Can Film Your Company’s Story. Naturally.

Are you hearing this a lot? “Be real.” “Be authentic.” “Be yourself.” I certainly am. These days, being “real” and “authentic” seems to be on everybody’s mind.

While appearing natural on camera sounds simple, it is easier said than done.

When it flops, you roll your eyes. What happened?

Maybe everything was too perfect; too right; too set. That “something” was missing. What was it?

Reality. Adding a dose of reality will elevate your story from feeling staged, artificial, and contrived to feeling real.

Here are three video techniques that can successfully capture your organization’s message naturally.

Of course, there are many other approaches to consider. Just think of these styles as creative jumping off points the next time you’re considering capturing your organization’s story on video.