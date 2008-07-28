Raising Money From An Angel Investor – Finally

Since relaunching Realvibez last year, we have been working diligently to secure great strategic partnerships that increased the value of the enterprise and would help to prove that the idea had real potential.

Earlier this year we finally got around to trying to raise some capital, this time avoiding the mistakes of years past – focusing too much on raising outside capital and letting the venture languish.

It has paid off finally, over the weekend we sealed a deal to raise some money at a US$500k valuation from an angel who also happens to be one of our chief advisors. He felt that we had proven our management skills, shown the dedication and were ready to blast off.

Our YouTube deal that will be announced tomorrow also played a significant part in convincing him that we were ready and the window of opportunity had finally arrived.

This money will hopefully be the first of more to come, ideally at a higher valuation, and most importantly, helps to boost our confidence.

When no one believes in you or your business and so won’t give you money, it is a little hard and you have to convince yourself that you are doing the right thing and they just don’t understand. Everytime we have been turned down in the past, we asked the potential investor the following question:

“What would it take to get money from you?”