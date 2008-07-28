Dell To Release “Studio Hybrid” PC

Rumors have been brewing for a while that Dell [NASDAQ:DELL] had a new mini-desktop in the works, and it appears that the rumors were correct. The Studio Hybrid, as it’s being called, appears in an anonymous tipster’s copy of an internal customer service session meant to guide customer service reps through wireless keyboard and mouse resynchronization (the machine comes with these peripherals out of the box). According to the leaked documents, the Studio Hybrid is being codenamed “Nausicaa,” which is perhaps the most unpleasant codename for anything, ever, evoking both the word “nausea” and some kind of Dutch-sounding perversion of the word “music.” No word as to when the new Nausicaa will arrive, but some blogs have speculated that this would be a winning model for the back-to-school set that usually shops in August and September.
