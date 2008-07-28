Sometimes Breasts Aren’t Enough, Julia Allison

I have been trying to figure out why WIRED’s cover story on Julia Allison incensed me so much.

You won’t find me bashing Paris Hilton or her ilk on this blog. As

someone who barely watches TV, her brand of reality-show insta-celebs

barely register on my consciousness. However, I do dwell in the PR

world, the internet world, the social media world…and when you screw

around in that world, I consider you fair game.

I don’t normally do hit pieces.

I am usually positive about how marketing/PR/advertising can make the

world a better place (no small task, believe me). But the Julia Allison

story deserves some response on this blog because it illustrates:

1. How not to do PR

2. How not to use web 2.0 social media tools

3. How not to run a magazine

Here’s a quick recap of the article:

WIRED portrays the piece as a “how-to,” giving advice on the art of

online self-promotion. It details how a woman in her mid-20s weaseled

into the digital pages of Gawker, Valleywag, and (now) WIRED.