With Limited Resources, Should You Spend Them on Social Media or Media Relations?

Organizations aren’t just writing about Twitter — they’re using it as a publishing resource for readers and journalists.

Check out this article, published in 2007, Experimenting with Twitter: How Newsrooms Are Using It to Reach More Users. It makes this point clear.

For some clients, the real question isn’t whether or not you should use Twitter, establish a

Facebook page, etc. and maintain a corp. blog, but how to measure the

investment and return on the use of resources necessary to generate any

kind of “traction.”

A good social media campaign takes as much, if not more, time to generate results. For example, you might get followers on Twitter and visitors to your blog, but that same time could be used for media relations that could secure an article.

The people you’re most interested in targeting may not read blogs. Or they may not read newspapers.

The answer of the most effective means depends on who you’re trying to reach and what media they consume, how they consume it and where.

We’ve been telling clients to consider repurposing content across different channels. But recently, a client said he never listens to podcasts — which actually led us to an interesting discussion. In some corporate settings, computers don’t have audio cards and don’t have iTunes loaded

on them, so they can’t easily download podcasts.