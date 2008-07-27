My Guest Post On BuzzNetworker Thanks To Help A Reporter (HARO)

A few weeks ago I signed up for this interesting free service I came across called <a href=”http://www.helpareporter.com/”>Help A Reporter</a>. It is supposed to allow journalists to submit queries for stories and the subscribers can then email a pitch when appropriate.

advertisement

advertisement

I figured what the hell, it’s worth a shot. You get 3 emails per day with queries and I have been sending relevant pitches for a few queries but had no luck in being a source for any stories. Then on Friday, July 25th, I saw a query asking for articles on using social media for business. The journalist was interested in guest posts for the blog <a href=”http://www.buzznetworker.com”>BuzzNetworker</a> and so I immediately got work, knowing that my guide on Work.com about using facebook for business had done so well in the past. I wrote an updated version of that guide and sent an email with the following introduction: <blockquote><i>Good morning, Colleen,

advertisement

I came across your query on HARO and have included this case study. I did not send an attachment since people rarely trust attachments from strangers. I can forward a WORD doc if you like. My article relates to how I set out to build my own leadership brand in an effort to benefit my business. Here is my article, feel free to change the title and reduce the word count to suit your needs. I also included the full urls for links in case your email is set to text instead of html.</i></blockquote> The result? My article is posted yesterday! The article benefits so many other people as well because it talks about endorsing Mike Michalowicz’s book <i>The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur</i> and the connection with Scott Bradley and the Boston College speaking trip last year, being invited to Next:Miami and meeting a VC then being introduced to an angel investor. It also talks about being quoted in that magazine article by Karel Mc Intosh about social media in the Caribbean, being interviewed for a book on Gen Y entrepreneurship (no guarantee I will make it in there), being interviewed by Mari Smith about using Facebook for business and getting Realvibez featured on CollegeMogul.com thanks to Boston College and Alex Lindahl. My best friend Ray and his clothing 8+9 benefits as well because when people click <i>Realvibez Media</i> to learn about my venture, he has an advertising campaign running on the site. Most of all, the article starts off by promoting my wife’s venture, StartupToons.com, of which I am a Co-founder and promoting the Realvibez brand and site to a new audience.

advertisement

Thought leadership is something I continuously focus on and HARO has given me the opportunity to reach a different audience without hiring a PR firm to pitch for me. You should sign up today at <a href=”http://www.helpareporter.com”>helpareporter.com</a> I have to say a special thanks to Kathryn, Scott Bradley and Jason Baptiste because they each played major roles in everything that is mentioned in that article. I only joined Facebook because of Kathryn, Scott had the faith in us to fly us up to BC where I met Alex and then he introduced me to Mike, whose book I am now endorsing and getting to be on the back cover with Donny Deutsch, and Jason invited me to Next:Miami where I met the VC who then introduced us to an angel investor who has been a great advisor. Please leave comments at BuzzNetworker if you like the case study. I am just glad that I was able to get so many other people some publicity as well, especially Mike and his amazing book.