advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Guest Post On BuzzNetworker Thanks To Help A Reporter (HARO)

A few weeks ago I signed up for this interesting free service I came across called Help A Reporter. It is supposed to allow journalists to submit queries for stories and the subscribers can then email a pitch when appropriate. I figured what the hell, it’s worth a shot. You get 3 emails per day with queries and I have been sending relevant pitches for a few queries but had no luck in being a source for any stories.

By David Mullings2 minute Read

A few weeks ago I signed up for this interesting free service I came across called <a href=”http://www.helpareporter.com/”>Help A Reporter</a>. It is supposed to allow journalists to submit queries for stories and the subscribers can then email a pitch when appropriate.

advertisement
advertisement

I figured what the hell, it’s worth a shot.

You get 3 emails per day with queries and I have been sending relevant pitches for a few queries but had no luck in being a source for any stories.

Then on Friday, July 25th, I saw a query asking for articles on using social media for business.

The journalist was interested in guest posts for the blog <a href=”http://www.buzznetworker.com”>BuzzNetworker</a> and so I immediately got work, knowing that my guide on Work.com about using facebook for business had done so well in the past.

I wrote an updated version of that guide and sent an email with the following introduction:

<blockquote><i>Good morning, Colleen,

advertisement

I came across your query on HARO and have included this case study. I did not send an attachment since people rarely trust attachments from strangers. I can forward a WORD doc if you like. My article relates to how I set out to build my own leadership brand in an effort to benefit my business.

Here is my article, feel free to change the title and reduce the word count to suit your needs. I also included the full urls for links in case your email is set to text instead of html.</i></blockquote>

The result? My article is posted yesterday!

The article benefits so many other people as well because it talks about endorsing Mike Michalowicz’s book <i>The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur</i> and the connection with Scott Bradley and the Boston College speaking trip last year, being invited to Next:Miami and meeting a VC then being introduced to an angel investor. It also talks about being quoted in that magazine article by Karel Mc Intosh about social media in the Caribbean, being interviewed for a book on Gen Y entrepreneurship (no guarantee I will make it in there), being interviewed by Mari Smith about using Facebook for business and getting Realvibez featured on CollegeMogul.com thanks to Boston College and Alex Lindahl.

My best friend Ray and his clothing 8+9 benefits as well because when people click <i>Realvibez Media</i> to learn about my venture, he has an advertising campaign running on the site.

Most of all, the article starts off by promoting my wife’s venture, StartupToons.com, of which I am a Co-founder and promoting the Realvibez brand and site to a new audience.

advertisement

Thought leadership is something I continuously focus on and HARO has given me the opportunity to reach a different audience without hiring a PR firm to pitch for me.

You should sign up today at <a href=”http://www.helpareporter.com”>helpareporter.com</a>

I have to say a special thanks to Kathryn, Scott Bradley and Jason Baptiste because they each played major roles in everything that is mentioned in that article.

I only joined Facebook because of Kathryn, Scott had the faith in us to fly us up to BC where I met Alex and then he introduced me to Mike, whose book I am now endorsing and getting to be on the back cover with Donny Deutsch, and Jason invited me to Next:Miami where I met the VC who then introduced us to an angel investor who has been a great advisor.

Please leave comments at BuzzNetworker if you like the case study. I am just glad that I was able to get so many other people some publicity as well, especially Mike and his amazing book.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

I am a young entrepreneur who started my first company at 20 during my MBA program at the University of Miami. Our first project was the creation of RealVibes.net, later renamed Realvibez.tv, a leading online destination for Reggae, Dancehall and Soca videos, first launched in February 2002. I am the co-founder of Random Media, an integrated media and entertainment firm focused on Caribbean entertainment and culture, as well as co-founder of Kaizen Interactive, a digital marketing agency. Experience and Achievements - Secured deal for my venture (through the Realvibeztv channel) to become YouTube’s first Caribbean media partner - venture now part of YouTube’s new rental program - Random Media has signed distribution deals for e-book versions of a number of Caribbean books in the Amazon Kindle and Apple iBooks stores - Interviewed numerous times about using social networks for business, previously built up a Facebook fan page for Jamaica to over 55,000 fans in less than 2 years that is now being used by the Jamaica Tourist Board - Asked to endorse a book on entrepreneurship The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur alongside Donny Deutsch, Host of CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch - Contributed a chapter to a McGraw-Hill Publishing book, How To Make Money With YouTube - A judge for Business.com’s What Works For Business contest in 2009 I was born in Kingston, Jamaica, completed his B.Sc

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life