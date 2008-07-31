The Leadership Lessons We Can Learn from Ben Campbell in the Movie “21”

Vison. Hard work. Team work. These are all qualities that good leaders employ. It’s also how Ben Campbell, the star character in the film “21,” used them to his advantage. Here’s what we can learn from an MIT mastermind about leadership.

Many kids grow up wanting to play for the Red Sox or shooting hoops and making millions for the NBA. In the movie “21” Ben Campbell (played by Jim Sturgess) grew up wanting to go to Harvard Medical School. But…there was just one tiny problem…he didn’t have the $300,000.00 it was going to take to make it happen.

So, Campbell, the most talented student at MIT, uses his mathematical skills (yes…he’s good with numbers), a few fake ID’s and creative disguises to join his brilliant stats professor (played by Kevin Spacey) and five friends in a plot of counting cards to break the Vegas casinos. And…he almost gets by with it.

As it usually goes in the movies, the mastermind plot begins to unravel, and young Ben Campbell has to decide which direction to turn…and in the end, he does the right thing.

I have to say, however, that I observed young Ben using some amazing leadership skills during the plot that we can all learn from. No…I don’t condone counting cards (although I have heard that card counting is actually legal unless you are using an outside device…but maybe some of you who are Blackjack players can set me straight.) However, I am a BIG believer in these leadership skills that Ben applied to winning at the game of Blackjack:

1. Vision: Ben can see, taste and smell that Harvard Medical School ride. He keeps this vision front and center through both the highs and the lows.

2. Hard Work and Drive: Ben studies, reads and pours himself into the game of counting cards. He does not want to just learn the skill…he wants to be the best!