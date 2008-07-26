Renovate + Recycle! How to Recycle Waste When Renovating

If you are renovating your home and are replacing things like

cabinets, fixtures, windows, appliances, or pretty much anything that

still works… please look into recycling these valuable items. All

your donations are tax-deductible and will help someone

else looking to renovate on a tight budget who wants to choose a more

sustainable route as well. Learn more about how you can donate your

items at www.greengoat.org. On the flip side of things, maybe you might want to check out GreenGoat‘s website to see if they have items you can use in your renovation.