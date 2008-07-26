Renovate + Recycle! How to Recycle Waste When Renovating

If you are renovating your home and are replacing things like
cabinets, fixtures, windows, appliances, or pretty much anything that
still works… please look into recycling these valuable items. All
your donations are tax-deductible and will help someone
else looking to renovate on a tight budget who wants to choose a more
sustainable route as well. Learn more about how you can donate your
items at www.greengoat.org. On the flip side of things, maybe you might want to check out GreenGoat‘s website to see if they have items you can use in your renovation.
Stay Green and enjoy this beautiful summer day!