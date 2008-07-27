Consider This: Art in Healthcare Makes Patients Feel Better

1.Art installed throughout healthcare facilities makes everyone feel better! Art in hospitals, clinics, examining rooms and offices is widely recognised as a valuable asset to healing and a testament to the quality of care being provided.
When the Santa Monica Medical Center reopens in early 2011, patients and visitors will be exposed to a little Canadian Content: Aether by Toronto Photographer Drasko Bogdanovic has been chosen as part of the permanent collection of the new Santa Monica UCLA Medical Center / Orthopaedic Hospital Replacement Project. Aether,
a serene and ethereal shot of a tree, barely discernible in the mist,
has become one of the artist’s most popular and best selling works to
date.
The Santa Monica Hospital was acquired by UCLA following a 1994 earthquake, the facility having been damaged beyond repair. A
new purpose built medical centre was envisaged by the celebrated
architect Robert Stern (10 St. Thomas – Toronto) that would serve the
community’s healthcare and orthopaedic needs while respecting the
region’s architecture. The new Center will also enjoy the benefits of
being part of a great research institution such as UCLA’s Medical
School.
The new Santa Monica UCLA Medical Center is 50% completed at this time and is to be fully functioning by early 2011
About Drasko Bogdanovic
Drasko
Bogdanovic was born in Sarajevo, Bosnia in 1977. An early fascination
with the Hollywood magazines and black & white photography of the
distant West instilled an early glamorous aesthetic and a constant
desire to juxtapose Classical posture with natural light, especially in
his later nudes. A classically trained musician and self taught
painter, Drasko picked up a camera as a
teenager soon after emigrating to Canada as a means to capture images
that he might later portray on canvas. Even his early work on this
medium made attempts to develop a graphic aesthetic that he would only
recognise and realise some years later when he turned to photography
exclusively. Today his landscape and architecture photography capture
cities’ geometry, immutable personalities and intrinsic emotions; his
photography has appeared in domestic newspapers and magazines and has
been featured in local and national advertising campaigns.
About Robert A. M. Stern
Robert
A.M. Stern is a practicing architect, teacher, and writer. He is a
Fellow of the American Institute of Architects, and received the AIA
New York Chapter’s Medal of Honor in 1984 and the Chapter’s President’s
Award in 2001. He received the Athena Award from the Congress for the
New Urbanism and the Board of Directors’ Honor from the Institute of
Classical Architecture and Classical America in 2007. As founder and
Senior Partner of Robert A.M. Stern Architects, he personally directs
the design of each of the firm’s projects.
Mr.
Stern is Dean of the Yale School of Architecture. He was previously
Professor of Architecture and Director of the Historic Preservation
Program at the Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and
Preservation at Columbia University. Mr. Stern served from 1984 to 1988
as the first director of Columbia’s Temple Hoyne Buell Center for the
Study of American Architecture. He has lectured extensively in the
United States and abroad on both historical and contemporary topics in
architecture. He is the author of several books, including New
Directions in American Architecture (Braziller, 1969; revised edition,
1977); George Howe: Toward a Modern American Architecture (Yale
University Press, 1975); and Modern Classicism (London: Thames &
Hudson; New York: Rizzoli, 1988). Mr. Stern’s profound interest in the
development of New York City’s architecture and urbanism can be seen in
his books, New York 1900 (Rizzoli, 1983) coauthored with John
Massengale and Gregory Gilmartin; New York 1930 (Rizzoli, 1987)
coauthored with Thomas Mellins and Gregory Gilmartin, which was
nominated for a National Book Award, an unusual distinction for a book
about architecture; New York 1960 (Monacelli, 1995) and New York 1880
(Monacelli, 1999) coauthored with Thomas Mellins and David Fishman; and
New York 2000 (Monacelli, 2006), coauthored with David Fishman and
Jacob Tilove.
Thirteen
books on Mr. Stern’s work have been published: Robert Stern (London,
Academy Editions, 1981); Robert A.M. Stern Buildings and Projects
1965-1980 (New York, Rizzoli, 1981); Robert A.M. Stern: Buildings and
Projects 1981-1985 (New York, Rizzoli, 1986); Robert A.M. Stern:
Modernità e Tradizione (Rome: Edizioni Kappa, 1990); The American
Houses of Robert A.M. Stern (New York: Rizzoli, 1991); Architectural
Monographs no. 17, Robert A.M. Stern: Selected Works (London: Academy
Editions, New York: St. Martins Press, 1991); Robert A.M. Stern:
Buildings and Projects 1987-1992 (New York: Rizzoli, 1992); Robert A.M.
Stern: Buildings (New York: Monacelli, 1996); Robert A.M. Stern: Houses
(New York: Monacelli, 1997); Robert A.M. Stern: Buildings and Projects
1993-1998 (New York: Monacelli, 1998); Robert A.M. Stern: Buildings and
Projects 1999-2003 (New York: Monacelli Press, 2003); Robert A.M.
Stern: Houses and Gardens (New York: Monacelli, 2005); and Robert A.M.
Stern: Buildings and Towns (New York: Monacelli, 2007).
Mr.
Stern’s work has been exhibited at numerous galleries and universities
and is in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the
Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Deutsches Architekturmuseum, the Denver
Museum of Art, and the Art Institute of Chicago. In 1976, 1980, and
1996, he was among the architects selected to represent the United
States at the Venice Biennale. In 1986 Mr. Stern hosted “Pride of
Place: Building the American Dream,” an eight-part, eight-hour
documentary television series aired on the Public Broadcasting System.
Mr. Stern served on the Board of Directors of The Walt Disney Company
from 1992 to 2003. Mr. Stern is a graduate of Columbia University
(B.A., 1960) and Yale University (M. Architecture, 1965).
About Antonio Arch
Antonio Arch is a Fine Art consultant based in Toronto and Grand Cayman. His
company, Arch & Company Fine Arts consults to individual, small
business, corporate and institutional collectors wishing to enrich and
improve their corporate culture and human relations by building
purposeful collections and public exhibitions of fine art in the
workplace; Arch & Company also
curate a large private showroom in Toronto exhibiting works by both
Canadian talent as well as International artists from a variety of
emerging markets.
& Company Fine Arts is a proud member of the Toronto Board of Trade
and supports ARCA; the Association for Research into Crimes against Art
advises police, governments, museums, places of worship and other
institutions on art protection and recovery. For more information visit
www.artcrime.info or www.archart.ca