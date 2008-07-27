Consider This: Art in Healthcare Makes Patients Feel Better

The Santa Monica Hospital was acquired by UCLA following a 1994 earthquake, the facility having been damaged beyond repair. A new purpose built medical centre was envisaged by the celebrated architect Robert Stern (10 St. Thomas – Toronto) that would serve the community’s healthcare and orthopaedic needs while respecting the region’s architecture. The new Center will also enjoy the benefits of being part of a great research institution such as UCLA’s Medical School.

When the Santa Monica Medical Center reopens in early 2011, patients and visitors will be exposed to a little Canadian Content: Aether by Toronto Photographer Drasko Bogdanovic has been chosen as part of the permanent collection of the new Santa Monica UCLA Medical Center / Orthopaedic Hospital Replacement Project. Aether , a serene and ethereal shot of a tree, barely discernible in the mist, has become one of the artist’s most popular and best selling works to date.

Drasko

Bogdanovic was born in Sarajevo, Bosnia in 1977. An early fascination

with the Hollywood magazines and black & white photography of the

distant West instilled an early glamorous aesthetic and a constant

desire to juxtapose Classical posture with natural light, especially in

his later nudes. A classically trained musician and self taught

painter, Drasko picked up a camera as a

teenager soon after emigrating to Canada as a means to capture images

that he might later portray on canvas. Even his early work on this

medium made attempts to develop a graphic aesthetic that he would only

recognise and realise some years later when he turned to photography

exclusively. Today his landscape and architecture photography capture

cities’ geometry, immutable personalities and intrinsic emotions; his

photography has appeared in domestic newspapers and magazines and has

been featured in local and national advertising campaigns.

About Robert A. M. Stern

Robert

A.M. Stern is a practicing architect, teacher, and writer. He is a

Fellow of the American Institute of Architects, and received the AIA

New York Chapter’s Medal of Honor in 1984 and the Chapter’s President’s

Award in 2001. He received the Athena Award from the Congress for the

New Urbanism and the Board of Directors’ Honor from the Institute of

Classical Architecture and Classical America in 2007. As founder and

Senior Partner of Robert A.M. Stern Architects, he personally directs

the design of each of the firm’s projects.

Mr.

Stern is Dean of the Yale School of Architecture. He was previously

Professor of Architecture and Director of the Historic Preservation

Program at the Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and

Preservation at Columbia University. Mr. Stern served from 1984 to 1988

as the first director of Columbia’s Temple Hoyne Buell Center for the

Study of American Architecture. He has lectured extensively in the

United States and abroad on both historical and contemporary topics in

architecture. He is the author of several books, including New

Directions in American Architecture (Braziller, 1969; revised edition,

1977); George Howe: Toward a Modern American Architecture (Yale

University Press, 1975); and Modern Classicism (London: Thames &

Hudson; New York: Rizzoli, 1988). Mr. Stern’s profound interest in the

development of New York City’s architecture and urbanism can be seen in

his books, New York 1900 (Rizzoli, 1983) coauthored with John

Massengale and Gregory Gilmartin; New York 1930 (Rizzoli, 1987)

coauthored with Thomas Mellins and Gregory Gilmartin, which was

nominated for a National Book Award, an unusual distinction for a book

about architecture; New York 1960 (Monacelli, 1995) and New York 1880

(Monacelli, 1999) coauthored with Thomas Mellins and David Fishman; and

New York 2000 (Monacelli, 2006), coauthored with David Fishman and

Jacob Tilove.

Thirteen

books on Mr. Stern’s work have been published: Robert Stern (London,

Academy Editions, 1981); Robert A.M. Stern Buildings and Projects

1965-1980 (New York, Rizzoli, 1981); Robert A.M. Stern: Buildings and

Projects 1981-1985 (New York, Rizzoli, 1986); Robert A.M. Stern:

Modernità e Tradizione (Rome: Edizioni Kappa, 1990); The American

Houses of Robert A.M. Stern (New York: Rizzoli, 1991); Architectural

Monographs no. 17, Robert A.M. Stern: Selected Works (London: Academy

Editions, New York: St. Martins Press, 1991); Robert A.M. Stern:

Buildings and Projects 1987-1992 (New York: Rizzoli, 1992); Robert A.M.

Stern: Buildings (New York: Monacelli, 1996); Robert A.M. Stern: Houses

(New York: Monacelli, 1997); Robert A.M. Stern: Buildings and Projects

1993-1998 (New York: Monacelli, 1998); Robert A.M. Stern: Buildings and

Projects 1999-2003 (New York: Monacelli Press, 2003); Robert A.M.

Stern: Houses and Gardens (New York: Monacelli, 2005); and Robert A.M.

Stern: Buildings and Towns (New York: Monacelli, 2007).