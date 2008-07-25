Finally! Cut and Paste Coming to iPhone?

Apple [NASDAQ:AAPL] hasn’t made a lot of customer gripes a priority in the new iPhone OS, and one of the most oft-cited examples is the request — nay, the whining plea — for cut and paste functionality. Use an iPhone long enough and you quickly realize that you need a pen and paper, too. But those days may be over, according to a bit of news reported on MacRumors. They’re reporting that firmware version 2.1 may have hints about cut/paste buried within its code.