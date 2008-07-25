Finally! Cut and Paste Coming to iPhone?

Apple [NASDAQ:AAPL] hasn’t made a lot of customer gripes a priority in the new iPhone OS, and one of the most oft-cited examples is the request — nay, the whining plea — for cut and paste functionality. Use an iPhone long enough and you quickly realize that you need a pen and paper, too. But those days may be over, according to a bit of news reported on MacRumors. They’re reporting that firmware version 2.1 may have hints about cut/paste buried within its code.
Inside the current iPhone WebKit framework, the Localizable.strings entry under English.lproj contains entries for several commands that aren’t currently enabled on the iPhone. Those included, according to MacRumors, are cut, copy, paste. There’s also a mention of “mobile radio,” but MacRumors wisely points out that this may or may not pertain to Internet radio — it could refer to something else entirely. That’s all the detail for now, but future software updates will tell.