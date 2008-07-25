Google’s Android and Nokia’s Symbian to Combine?

As the release of Google’s [NASDAQ:GOOG] Android mobile phone operating system nears, speculation abounds. But here’s a new rumor, fresh from the research firm J. Gold Associates: they say that Android and Nokia’s Symbian will “combine,” with the goal of forming “a single open source OS” in the very near future. If that’s the case, it had better happen fast — Android’s first iteration is set to release in Q4 of 2008, and it was only a month ago that Nokia announced that its newly-acquired Symbian OS would be open source. The two companies have no history of collaboration. But J. Gold et al are quite convinced: “A combination of the Android and Symbian efforts would be good for the industry, good for Google and good for Symbian.” That may be, but it’s hard to picture nonetheless.