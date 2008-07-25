Coca Cola and Honest Tea — The Plot Thickens!

Since Coca Cola acquired a minority interest in Honest Tea back in February of this year, the organic beverage company has utilized the benefits of the partnership to come a long way, and according to CEO Seth Goldman, managed to stay true to its mission .

As of late September, Honest Tea will be available in far more locations – both geographically and across more channels – than ever before. The company has entered into an agreement with Coca Cola Enterprises (NYSE: CCE), by which all 9 flavors of the tea will be distributed in select markets in the Western US (initially in Northern California, Arizona, Las Vegas, Washington, and Oregon) and across all channels.

This gives Honest Tea the chance to really break into the mainstream, moving far beyond just natural foods — a progression that most natural beverage brands strongly covet.

“We’re being presented with great growth opportunities. CCE is the largest single beverage distributor in the world,” enthuses Goldman. “This enables us to get our brand to so many more people and channels. With this account, our products will go wherever Coca Cola is sold. Now we’ll get to convenience stores that don’t specialize in natural foods. Consumers will come across our product as the first organic beverage there.”

Honest Tea has simultaneously expanded its use of Fair Trade Certified tea leaves, and claims to be the only bottled Fair Trade Certified tea in the world. Two of its newest varieties, Lemon Black Tea and Peach White Tea, will contain Fair Trade Certified tea leaves.

Turning to Fair Trade is not the most directly lucrative venture – although obviously the right thing to do, it lowers the company’s margins, which is why Goldman hasn’t taken the whole line in that direction all at once. He says it will happen, but gradually. However, a burgeoning awareness about environmentally friendly products and an increasing conscientiousness about fair labor practices mean that, in the long-term, Honest Tea’s Fair Trade certified status will hold the company in good stead.

In the meantime, it’s unlikely that Honest Tea will have to struggle — Goldman points out that the company aims to gain in other places, like buying bottles in bulk now that it can buy alongside Coca Cola.