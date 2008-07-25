What Gotham City Says About Us

Two polar ends of the glitzy blockbuster–Sex And The City and The Dark Knight–have been entrusted with quite a bit of cultural weight this summer. While one has been mocked for advocating materialism in the face of recession and the other hailed as the pinnacle of an oversaturated genre, both have sent millions to the multiplex and fueled a rhetorical storm on the web.

Consequently, questions have arisen among journalists. What does the execution and success of these films say about their creators and the culture that embraces them? And, whether a critic declares a frantically publicized film historically significant or deems it a waste of our attention, what’s the role of a film reviewer in a culture that prints the public’s critical ramblings for free?

Sex And the City was easier to mock for brand-centricism and anti-feminist undertones, while The Dark Knight, driven by Heath Ledger’s sinister and heartbreaking performance as the Joker, has been tougher to tackle among those who weren’t crazy about the film.

Two trends have emerged in the past week: A number of professional critics are countering The Dark Knight’s colossal success by questioning the effectiveness of its narrative, while another discussion is taking place about the state of film criticism in general (fittingly, this is also the week that critics Richard Roeper and Roger Ebert chose not to renew their contracts as hosts of At The Movies).

Salon, one of my daily reads, encapsulated Batman’s battle with the critic this week. In a post entitled The Saga of George W. Batman, Andrew O’Hehir makes note of critic Dave Kehr’s argument that the combat strategies of President Bush and Batman seem to be strangely parallel; over 100 highly argumentative reader responses follow Kehr’s post on his site, O’Hehir notes.

“The perspective of fans who are outraged by any pinhead-intellectual attempts to rain on the pop-culture parade does not go unrepresented, even in this rarefied zone,” Says O’Hehir, referring to the relatively small amount of debate that The Dark Knight has spurred on–perhaps because the ‘haters’ are too afraid to speak up.

“Is there some uniquely Yank quality to the irrational bile directed at the insignificant handful of commentators who, for whatever reason, have disliked what may well turn out to be the most popular motion picture in history?” he continues. “Raising even the feeblest of objections to the worldwide (and Web-wide) adulation of this murky action flick will get you not just disagreement but kilobytes of hate by the butt-load.”