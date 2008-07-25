Blockbuster Testing Movielink Download Service

If Blockbuster’s [NYSE:BBI] plan to provide in-store movie download kiosks seems idiotic, then perhaps this bit of news will bring you a higher respect for their business plan. The company has been beta testing its new Movielink download service, a feature of which is at-home downloads. BBI has picked about 500 of its Total Access customers to try out the at-home service, which allows users to rent movies for $2 and buy then for $8. While that would almost catch the company up with Netflix [NASDAQ:NFLX], it doesn’t quite; Netflix customers are allowed to stream movies for no added charge to their monthly service plan.