Blockbuster Testing Movielink Download Service

If Blockbuster’s [NYSE:BBI] plan to provide in-store movie download kiosks seems idiotic, then perhaps this bit of news will bring you a higher respect for their business plan. The company has been beta testing its new Movielink download service, a feature of which is at-home downloads. BBI has picked about 500 of its Total Access customers to try out the at-home service, which allows users to rent movies for $2 and buy then for $8. While that would almost catch the company up with Netflix [NASDAQ:NFLX], it doesn’t quite; Netflix customers are allowed to stream movies for no added charge to their monthly service plan.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens