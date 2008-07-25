My syndication through BrazenCareerist has made me think a lot more about my career path. In part, my vocation (online marketing) did not even exist when I was in college.

How did I get here? And how can I help others find success in their marketing careers?

I posed the following question to my friends in the WordPress

Marketing Bloggers Network (WMBN): “What was the most important lesson

that prepared you for your marketing career?” Their replies were

insightful, honest, and practical. Here are 5 essential tips to help

you on your way to a career in marketing.

I guess I would boil it down to two words: Don’t Stop.

Don’t stop writing, thinking, learning, meeting people, whatever. Once

you stop, you’re done. Try something new or different and if it doesn’t

quite work, don’t stop, just try it a different way. Marketing is about

constantly tweaking, even when it’s working. -Rick Liebling, eyecube

As a creative guy (copywriter), it was sometimes

frustrating to see the client change something that I’d worked really

hard on. But then a creative director sat me down, explained that my

passion was admirable, but it was their money. It’s important to state the argument, but if they don’t agree, it’s their money. Then, we went for a beer. -Matt Hames, Share Marketing

Continue reading 5 Essential Tips To Jumpstart Your Marketing Career