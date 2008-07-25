7 Points for Learning Photography Composition

Photography is such a technical subject that many photographers get caught up in it, or snarled up in it, as the case may be. Cameras are such wonderful contrivances that we can get lured in by the latest gadgetry. While it certainly is important to know your camera, the camera doesn’t take the photo, you do!

So how do you learn to get better shots and find your “voice” (or eye) as photographer? Are there some practical steps to take?

I believe there are. These are the steps that I recommend to my students, and that I myself have taken along the way:

1. You must get out and shoot, shoot, shoot. Like any activity–tennis, surfing (my sport of choice)–you name it–you’ve got to stay in shape by constantly looking for and capturing images.

2. Critique your work: Look over your shots and see if they match what you visualized. If not go back out and, if you’re able to, get more of the same shot, or in any case more shots.

3. Look at other photographers’ work for inspiration. Look through photography books and exhibits. Look at other visual artists’ work too.

4. Go and get more of your own shots.