You’re not cool – I am. What is cool & finding the cool factor.

I’m a firm believer in the fact that every single one of us thinks that we are in fact “cool”. I think, err, know, that I am cool because of the clothes that I wear, my long hair is cool, what I do is cool, how I do things, etc. Everything about me is sheer and utter coolness! I live cool and I breath cool. I even bleed cool. I’ll bet that I am way cooler than you. How do I know this? Well, because I am cool. Simple. Right!

You’re

probably thinking, what the heck is this guy talking about; ‘I’m way

cooler than him’. ‘My coolness is scales above this guy’. Or, ‘what

makes this dweeb think that he is so cool?’. Or the ultimate coolness

challenge to anyone – ‘prove you are cooler than me’. Is there ever any downtime for being cool?

Here is the formula for Coolness (which is pretty close to the square root of pi, but then again trigonometry is pretty cool)



5%

aspiration + 95% self-perception + 10% public awareness + 46%

individuality + 15% actions + 22% verbal + 99% what others think about

you.

Wait, this doesn’t add to 100% – but I guess that is my point. Coolness doesn’t add up to 100 either.



So, who is really cool and who decides what is cool. Is it all just about self-awareness? Is

it just about our own perception and a look into our own little worlds,

that each one of us, is supposedly the master? Who can judge coolness

and how do we address the coolness chasm – for those who are decidedly

not cool.

Being

as cool as I am, I am going to go out on a limb (’cause that’s what

cool people do) and give you my hypothesis of ultimate coolness. Rest

assured, the fact that I am stating my opinion makes me genuinely cool,

but I digress momentarily.



There

is no real tangible coolness. Coolness is what you think it is. Being

cool is how you perceive your world. It is all about your perception.

Want to test your coolness (and my theory)? Just go ask someone if they

think you are cool. They will look at you kind of funny, quickly think

about potentially losing coolness by admitting to themselves that the

person asking is, or could be cooler than the person being asked. And

of course give you an answer – BUT, probably indirectly, such as ‘your

socks or shirt is cool’, or the purgatory of coolness – ‘maybe’, or

‘depends’.

Now,

imagine the potential coolness conflict here – a “cool” company, asks

their “cool” users whether or not they are cool. Of course, not wanting

to detract from their coolness, they then say that yes, such and such

idea from this cool company is in fact cool. It should sell (not like

hotcakes though, as hotcakes are definitely uncool) – and of course

make everyone rich. Guess what – it doesn’t always happen – does that

then make these people completely uncool, or just out of cool job? What

if a 5 year old says, ‘hey grandpa, that cane is really cool’, to which

grandpa then says, ‘I’m going to buy some stocks in this company,

because my grandson says its cool’…



The

neat thing about coolness is that, like I stated, it is all about their

own world. Its about coolabilty – your inner most style and sense to

become instantly cool. Making the choices that reflect what they are

about, and creating a personal style. Whether they are 5 or 55, and

everything in between (and beyond of course, as old people can be cool

too), coolness is about them and their own personal self-perceptions.



This

is where the new trends of individual design, personalization and

customization is getting a foothold. Does everyone have an ipod –

pretty close; does everyone have a cell phone – yes. Is it not

decidedly uncool though to have the exact same one that everyone else

does? This means that everyone has to admit that they are no cooler

than the person beside them on the bus with the same ipod. Where is the

individuality in these massive groups of people? Apple would make you

think from their ipod ads that all it takes is a simple silhouette with

a few cool colors thrown into the mix. I guess that with this in mind,

what they are really saying is that it is ok to be the same as everyone

else. Uncool, perhaps? But only if you think

there is a coolness scale, with 6.7 billion human graduations, which I

think is pretty much everyone of us.

There

are a few companies who truly “get” this customer perceived

self-induced coolness – the companies that work with everyone as part

of the real long tail of customization, where everyone gets their own

choices to be in their own coolness, including cafepress.com and mytego.com, to name a few.