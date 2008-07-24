Facebook Connect + Microsoft = Business Model For Facebook?

Facebook is still hunting for a business model and reading Om Malik’s Why Facebook Connect Matters & Why It Will Win post got me thinking:

If Facebook is going to make it even easier for people to create

content, searching that content within Facebook is going to become even

more important.

I have a very simple solution:

Adapt the Google AdWords model to work inside the Facebook ecosystem – ads show up beside search results based on relevance and advertisers bid for position.

Facebook is not yet a big search space to my knowledge but I would much prefer to search for cool stories about cellphones as chosen and shared/posted by real people than some algorithm any day and so it would grow quickly.

People-powered search is getting attention today but the lack of results is killing them. Facebook has a gigantic database of results chosen by real people, the most critical piece of the puzzle.

Microsoft owns a stake in Facebook, hey have a search platform (that needs some fixing of course) and they already serve banner advertising in Facebook.