Feelings First, Logic Later

There is an emotional component in all of our interpersonal dealings and expressing emotion at work is one of the trickiest workplace issues.

While your cognitive intelligence often plays a stronger role in helping you get hired, it is your ’emotional intelligence’ that determines where you end up in your career.

Emotional intelligence is simply your capacity to deal effectively with your own and others’ emotions. In the workplace, it can determine how confident you are, how well you take the initiative, how effective a team player you are, and how well you handle

conflicts.

Getting honest feedback from people around you to develop a profile of your perceived strengths and weaknesses is a way to begin increasing your emotional intelligence.

Most of us try to persuade by using our best arguments, best data, logical flow charts and rationality to generate the thinking, decisions and actions we seek. Business leaders still believe everyone relies heavily on logic and reason to make decisions. We’ve traditionally believed that emotion wreaks havoc on rationality, especially in business.As science evolves, we’re starting to realize that emotions come first. Not only do they guide our decisions and actions, but we’re incapable of making decisions without them.We use the emotional parts of our brain to make rational decisions. Emotional context helps us make the best choices, often in a split second, long before the rational centers of the brain are even activated.