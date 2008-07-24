Leadership Lessons from… Robert Morris

“When thinking about purchasing a book, don’t be deterred by a

book’s title (initially, I was about this one) and don’t base the

decision solely on testimonials by an impressive list of business

thinkers (although in this instance, their praise is justified).

Rather, check out as many reviews as you can, especially Customer

Reviews. Others have their own reasons for commending Ron Hunter and Michael Waddell on what they achieve in Toy Box Leadership. Here are two of mine.

First, they create a context for the creation and subsequent

popularity of ten toys (i.e. LEGO® Bricks, Slinky® Dog, Play-Doh®, the

yo-yo, Mr. Potato Head® and Rubik’s Cube®, the rocking horse, little

green plastic army men, Lite-Brite®, and Weebles®) and then, devoting a

separate chapter to each of the ten, share thought-provoking insights

on leadership lessons to be learned from each. I played with many of

these toys as a child and then purchased them for four children and

more recently for ten grandchildren. Frankly, the connections that

Hunter and Waddell make never occurred to me. Once again, I am reminded

of the “invisibility of the obvious.” Consider these representative

comments from the narrative:

LEGO® bricks “teach us that each individual [connection between and

among a company’s people] is interdependent on the next connection for

success. The properly placed brick within a structure provides strength

and substance and adds to the overall structure. Placing each person so

he or she connects properly results in the healthy utilization of human

resources.”

“Being a Play-Doh® person does not mean you are weak, gullible, or

even wishy-washy, but rather that you have determined to be molded in

positive ways that are essential to their development.” Such people are

shaped the way they are because they are receptive to change and being

changed, yet have “durable” character because their exact ingredients

(i.e. humility, teachability, and desire to improve) allow the

substance to have consistent integrity.

“The leadership lesson from the Mr. Potato Head® toy is that you

must choose the right face for the right place when communicating.” The

face “is the courier of the message,” an extension of one’s emotions,

and an interpreter of one’s intent. According to hundreds of research

studies in which millions of respondents participated, with statistics

varying only slightly among the studies, the impact of face-to-face

contact is determined as follows: body language about 50-55%, tone of

voice about 30-35%, what is actually spoken no more than 15-20%. All

great leaders have “presence” and that is largely the result of their

physicality amidst those around them. Hunter and Waddell identify and

then discuss “the eight faces that every leader must pack” and then be

able to call upon, depending on what the given situation requires such

as empathetic concern, a show of confidence, intensity of conviction,

great disappointment, or sheer delight. “Remember, it’s your first

expression that makes the first impression.”

“The qualities of the Rubik’s Cube® puzzle that make it so

intriguing are the same qualities that make it such a good example of

ethics…The cube’s color, depth, and dimensions represent the

complexity of your ethics. As you solve the problems of life, this toy

teaches the importance of making the right turns.” As I read Hunter and

Waddell’s comments, I was immediately reminded of Jim Collins‘ admonition in Good to Great

to “get the right people on the bus, get the wrong people off the bus,

with everyone in the right seats.” Proper alignment of resources with

work to be done is indeed one of the greatest challenges all managers

face.