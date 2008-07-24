Comic Con and Other Geek Holidays

Today the San Diego Comic Con began. While it was created for comic book companies to announce upcoming products, and for fans to meet the creators behind their favorite series, it has become an opportunity for Hollywood studios to sell their films to the geek crowd — look for Watchmen and Wolf Man panels. Even those of us not at the convention wait with baited breath for new film details and even trailers to emerge from the con. And this is just one more exciting event that marks the usual summer of geek holidays.

Last week in Los Angeles E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) was held. Though smaller than years past, E3 was still a highly anticipated event for gamers. The big console creators had press conferences with big announcements. The game publishers had booths where journalists and industry insiders could try games being released later this year. The fandom at home learned some cool things and got new videos to drool over, too. Nothing, except for the huge game releases, is more anticipated for a gamer.

In August, Gen Con hits Indianapolis, appealing to another sort of gamer. This annual convention that has been held every summer since 1967, is devoted to the industries of role-playing games (Dungeons and Dragons), miniature games (Warhammer), and boardgames (Risk, et al). The publishers debut new products, often releasing them to sell to the public for the first time on the convention floor. Similar to other conventions, the public also gets to meet favorite creators and hear announcements about future releases.

And so geeks live for the summer months: for the flood of event films like the two superhero masterpieces in Iron Man and The Dark Knight; for the gadget releases like iPhone 3G or the latest generation of televisions from Sony or Samsung; for the many conventions with all the great news and images that come out. These are exciting times.

And just think: new television shows like Fringe and True Blood start in September and October! And the holiday event films like Harry Potter and The Spirit come in November and December!