Leadership Coaching: The 360 Degree Review Process

A 360 Degree Feedback Review is a multi-source feedback, multi-rater assessment, upward feedback or peer evaluation designed to give you a panoramic view of your leadership capabilities. It is a process in which you evaluate yourself on a set of criteria, your manager or supervisor will then evaluate you, as do your peers, direct reports, even family members. Upon completion of the assessment, you will receive a gap analysis detailing how you perceive yourself versus how others perceive you. The 360 Degree feedback process involves both participants (the person or people being reviewed) and raters.

There is a great deal of controversy about the 360 Degree Feedback Process. Because the answers are so subjective, many leaders say they feel like a can of worms gets opened and that the lid should have stayed sealed. I disagree with this view. I believe the only way a leader can become a better leader is to find out from other people how they are perceiving him or her. While perceptions are always subjective and clouded by culture, personality and belief systems, at the end of the day, if you are a leader, others’ perceptions are your reality.

As an Executive Coach, I conduct at least twenty 360 Degree Feedback reviews every year. I have found that one of the best approaches is the face-to-face interview with both team and board members and even family members when possible.

If I were to come into your life and talk to 8-10 people who know you best, on a scale of 1-5, with 5 being the highest, how would they rank you in the following areas?

Takes reasonable risks in order to improve the company;

Looks at situations from multiple viewpoints in order to gain perspective;

Offers employees challenging learning situations, specifically to build skills and produce bottom line results;

Develops trust with employees;

Communicates openly and honestly;

Displays confidence when presenting ideas or expressing opinions to others;

Listens carefully to others to understand their needs and concerns;

Makes decisions that might be unpopular if it is in the best interest of the customer;

Thinks about company growth and explores new ideas for organizational development;

Looks for new ways to achieve a competitive advantage in current business practices;

Demonstrates competence and credibility in his or her

area of expertise;

area of expertise; Attracts and retains top talent; and

Leads with an authentic leadership style

If you are interested in participating in a 360 Degree Review, send me an e-mail to beafields@beafields.com. I am happy to speak with you!