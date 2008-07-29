Innovation Infrastructure

This is installment four in my series on building a sustainable innovation culture. In installment one, I outlined the Five Pillars of Sustainable Innovation Culture. Installment two examined Executive Leadership, the first pillar. Installment three considered Innovation Skill Development. Now, I’d like to look at an all too often neglected aspect of innovation deployment—the infrastructure to enable innovation success.

Why is infrastructure neglected? I see three factors that contribute to this.

Factor #1 – The myth of innovation genius



It seems that this myth is so engrained in our popular culture that

it is a strong and silent impediment to building a true innovation

culture. Just last week in a discussion with Gartner analyst Carol

Rozwell, she raised the issue as something she also sees, calling it

the Edison Effect. (We shared a laugh over this name as Edison is the

poster boy for innovation by dint of effort.)

The reality of innovation is that innovation is a process that takes

time to mature. It is an integrative process that yields results with

information is viewed and combined in new ways. It is also a process

that can be learned and mastered. Until managers understand this, they

tend to get trapped into thinking, “I pay my people lots of money to

solve my business challenges; they should just go off and innovate

already.”

But talented people still need tools to work. It wouldn’t make you

feel very sanguine to hear a nurse say as you were being wheeled into

the operating room, “Dr. Kutemup gets paid a boat load of money, so the

hospital doesn’t see any need to waste money on frivolous items like

equipment or anesthesia.” Just like the surgeon, your knowledge

workers need the right tools. They need tools to provide a repeatable,

structured framework for the execution of innovation best practices,

and they need the information infrastructure to provide them with

efficient and purposeful solution concept sourcing.

Factor #2 – Lack of awareness that infrastructure and tools exist to help support repeatable innovation