Dancing Is The New Energy Generator

Scientists and club owners have joined forces in a new venture using alternative resources, and it’s dance power. Club WATT, the world’s Sustainable Dance Club ™ will open September 4 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, following in the footsteps of the world’s first eco-club, Club Surya, in London on July 10 .

SDC officials affirmed that one of the most important factors in the ultimate sustainable clubbing experience is the Sustainable Dance Floor™, which SDC has been developing since 2006, in collaboration with the student innovation lab Enviu (which was included in last year’s Fast 50), Delft University of Technology, Ecofys (a sustainable energy solutions company) and Rotterdam-based Studio Roosegaarde. Made from a fusion of electronics, embedded software and smart durable materials, the dance floor will convert the dance crowd’s movements into electricity, using the generated power to change the appearance of the floor’s surface. The energy-generating dance floor can also generate feedback to other systems that use electricity, such as sound systems. The floor will also be available in a custom mobile version this Fall. (If you’re interested in seeing the new dance tech in action, click here.)

SDC’s goals are to reduce energy consumption by 30 percent and water consumption and waste production by 50 percent. Energy will be conserved with the use of renewable energy sources and LED lighting. Additional initiatives include decreased paper usage and ordering from clothing companies with ethical practices.

With even the clubbing scene getting green, you know that there is a serious culture change on the rise. After the September opening, SDC is setting their sights on opening a second location in London. How long do you think it will be until one pops up in the United States?