First There Were Books, Then Blogs, and Now There’s Blooks

Just when one Internet phenomenon achieves enough hype, something new is right around the corner. Blogs, YouTube, Twitter, it goes on. Now there’s the Blook.

Former Fortune 500 CEO Paul Mongerson recently launched OurBlook.com, a new Web 2.0 tool offering users a new way of discussing current issues. The site provides more depth and tuning than a blog, but more flexibility than a book.

“The Blook concept is a new type of Web 2.0 tool that cultivates the strengths of websites like Wikipedia, but at the same time provides gentle guidance,” said Gerry Storch, OurBlook.com editor, “The idea is to use the power of collaborative communities to explore complex issues our nation faces, and hopefully come up with solutions that incorporate input from a diverse group of people.”

Topics are written in an academic outline and essay format. For example, the topic ” Is the press a ‘feral beast’ with public officials?” begins with a question, a summary and a four-part answer. The page reads much like a college or law school reading assignment, but the writing is concise and could prove to be a useful study tool.

It is debatable how a blog/book meld can market itself. After all, reading books digitally haven’t been met with much popularity (see Kindle), and marketing a blog as a book doesn’t sound very exciting. However, the academic format of the website could prove to be a useful quick-study tool for students and those interested in fast explanation of a pressing topic.