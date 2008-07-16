The Fast 50 Reader Favorites of 2008

You can browse the reader favorites below. And feel free to continue rating and commenting on the reader favorites or the entire list of nominees. Congratulations to the 50 reader favorites!
- Marathon Technologies
- Data Robotics, Inc.
- Sales Spider
- Consorte Media
- YouMail
- Greenplum
- Avid Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Slalom Consulting
- Persistent Systems
- VBT
- JVKellyGroup, Inc.
- BlogHer
- Bluepulse
- Our Hope Place
- Illumina
- Bomgar
- Amerikal Products Corporation
- Brand Sense Partners
- Datran Media
- KACE
- Ovation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Paramount Defenses Inc.
- GridApp Systems
- The Rubicon Project
- Varonis
- mSpot, Inc.
- Mozilla Corporation
- Fenway Sports Group/Boston Red Sox
- Operative
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- Peanut Labs, Inc.
- Validus DC Systems, LLC
- 11i Networks Inc.
- Imagekind
- Fresco Microchip
- Canaan Partners
- Zipcar
- ActiveCare Network, LLC
- Lehigh Technologies, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- BDNA
- Allvoices.com
- Weber Shandwick
- AECOM
- The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies
- 4Home
- Junk my Car LLC
- Luminex Corporation
- FedEx
- SynthaSite
