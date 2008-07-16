advertisement
The Fast 50 Reader Favorites of 2008

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

You can browse the reader favorites below. And feel free to continue rating and commenting on the reader favorites or the entire list of nominees. Congratulations to the 50 reader favorites!

  1. Marathon Technologies
  2. Data Robotics, Inc.
  3. Sales Spider
  4. Consorte Media
  5. YouMail
  6. Greenplum
  7. Avid Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc.
  8. Slalom Consulting
  9. Persistent Systems
  10. VBT
  11. JVKellyGroup, Inc.
  12. BlogHer
  13. Bluepulse
  14. Our Hope Place
  15. Illumina
  16. Bomgar
  17. Amerikal Products Corporation
  18. Brand Sense Partners
  19. Datran Media
  20. KACE
  21. Ovation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  22. Paramount Defenses Inc.
  23. GridApp Systems
  24. The Rubicon Project
  25. Varonis
  26. mSpot, Inc.
  27. Mozilla Corporation
  28. Fenway Sports Group/Boston Red Sox
  29. Operative
  30. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  31. Peanut Labs, Inc.
  32. Validus DC Systems, LLC
  33. 11i Networks Inc.
  34. Imagekind
  35. Fresco Microchip
  36. Canaan Partners
  37. Zipcar
  38. ActiveCare Network, LLC
  39. Lehigh Technologies, Inc.
  40. Citrix Systems, Inc.
  41. BDNA
  42. Allvoices.com
  43. Weber Shandwick
  44. AECOM
  45. The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies
  46. 4Home
  47. Junk my Car LLC
  48. Luminex Corporation
  49. FedEx
  50. SynthaSite

