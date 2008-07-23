Outstanding performance is one of the five keys to success that I discuss in “Straight Talk for Success.” If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to become a lifelong learner, set and achieve high goals and become highly organized. In order to do this, you need to develop a set of positive habits.

Dan Robey, my friend has a great eBook out entitled “The Power of Positive Habits.” Dan says:



“Your weight and health are determined by your eating habits. Your relationships with people are determined by your social habits. You success at work is determined by your work habits… Our character, health and virtually every aspect of our lives are indeed determined by our habits.”

I agree with Dan.

What do you think? Do you have any habits that contribute to your success? Do you have any that hold you back? Please feel free to leave a comment on your habits – both positive and negative.

Because this post is about outstanding performance, I will focus on work habits. This blog has become a work habit for me. I am committed to writing it every day. Usually, I write in the late afternoon or evening and post in the morning. This blog writing habit has helped me build my consulting and coaching business.

On the other hand, I have not been able to get into the habit of regularly commenting on other people’s blogs. I know that it would help build readership of this blog, but I have not been able to get into the habit of doing so.