Outstanding performance is one of the five keys to success that I discuss in “Straight Talk for Success.” If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to become a lifelong learner, set and achieve high goals and become highly organized. In order to do this, you need to develop a set of positive habits.
Dan Robey, my friend has a great eBook out entitled “The Power of Positive Habits.” Dan says:
“Your weight and health are determined by your eating habits. Your relationships with people are determined by your social habits. You success at work is determined by your work habits… Our character, health and virtually every aspect of our lives are indeed determined by our habits.”
I agree with Dan.
What do you think? Do you have any habits that contribute to your success? Do you have any that hold you back? Please feel free to leave a comment on your habits – both positive and negative.
Because this post is about outstanding performance, I will focus on work habits. This blog has become a work habit for me. I am committed to writing it every day. Usually, I write in the late afternoon or evening and post in the morning. This blog writing habit has helped me build my consulting and coaching business.
On the other hand, I have not been able to get into the habit of regularly commenting on other people’s blogs. I know that it would help build readership of this blog, but I have not been able to get into the habit of doing so.
Dan defines a habit as, “An acquired behavior pattern regularly followed until it has become almost involuntary.”
Writing this blog is almost involuntary for me. Commenting on others’ blogs takes voluntary action on my part.
Can you help me? I’d appreciate any advice on how I can build the habit of commenting on other people’s blogs. Please send me your thoughts and comments on this one.
The common sense point here is simple. Outstanding performance is at the heart of career and life success. Positive habits are at the heart of outstanding performance. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you must develop a set of positive work habits. Developing positive work habits takes effort, but once you develop them, you will find your life on auto pilot.
Those are my thoughts on positive habits? What do you think? I’d really appreciate your thoughts on and comments on this post – especially any advice you can give me for creating the positive habit of commenting on other people’s blog posts. As always, I welcome and treasure your comments. Thanks for reading – and writing.
Bud