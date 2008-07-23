Work/Life: Are Private Terminals and Small Planes the Future of Air Travel?

With the network air carriers pulling service to mid-tier-city airports around the U.S., air service from private terminals is filling the vacuum in places like Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

USA Today reports that SeaPort Airlines recently began flying between the two cities using nine-seat Pilatus PC-12 aircraft.

SeaPort is offering eight round trips weekdays and four on weekends. Since flights originate at a private terminal at Portland International, passengers can not only avoid the hassle of going through security, incredibly, they can show up as late as 15 minutes before departure.

Flights land at Boeing Field (far closer to downtown Seattle than Seattle-Tacoma International) and take just 40 minutes. This means the downtown-to-downtown transit time has been cut to about 90 minutes, in contrast to the more than three hours to drive or fly commercially.

Cost for a round-trip ticket is about $300.

From where I sit, I’d say sometimes change can be a good thing.

Is this the kind of change you think will be welcomed by business travelers?