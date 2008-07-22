Buy From Amazon on Your TiVo?

It’s been known for a few months that TiVo [NASDAQ:TIVO] and Amazon [NASDAQ:AMZN] had something brewing together, and many of the video-obsessed hoped out loud that it would include HD Unbox content streamed through TiVo’s set-top boxes. That’s sadly not what the pair have announced today; instead, consumers will get the dubious ability to buy Amazon products using their TiVo. This inchoate feature will be present in all Series2, Series3 and TiVo HD boxes shortly, and will come with a curious advertising feature that will allow users to buy things they see on TV directly through their TiVos. If that doesn’t sound like consumer-friendly product development, well, it’s not. But maybe something more interesting will come of the alliance down the road?