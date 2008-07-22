Canon Releases Two HD Video Cams

Not to be outdone by JVC [TYO:6792] or Samsung [SEO:005930] on its own turf, Canon [NYSE:CAJ] has just churned out two new HD video cams. The first is the iVIS HF11, which sports 32GB of built-in memory as well as an SD/SDHC card slot, full HD recording abilities, and a 12x optical zoon. As step of from that model is the iVIS HD21, which sports a massive 120GB internal hard disk, a 2.7-inch LCD viewfinder and an otherwise similar spec list as the iVIS HF11. No release date has been announced for the US, but Japanese buyers will be seeing these next month for the price of $1,317USD.