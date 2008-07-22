Sony Ericsson Releases Three New Walkman Phones

Woebegone Sony Ericsson [NYSE:SNE] isn’t giving up the fight just yet. The company released three new phones in its Walkman line today to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the Walkman phone. As usual, we’ll have to navigate Sony’s absurdly complicated system of product monikers and flesh out what each of them do. Shall we?

The W902, aka the “Patti,” is a candybar form-factor phone, like its little sister the W302. In the middle is the W595, which is a slider. It looks like the Patti phone is the top end handset, with quad-band 3G GSM/EDGE wireless, a 2.2-inch display, 5MP camera, and 8GB of on-board memory. The Patti also comes bundled with a pair of high quality HPM-77 Sony headphones.

The W595 — that’s the slider — sports the same wireless radio, but adds stereo speakers and features 2GB of memory instead of 8GB. That’s a big step down, and the camera is similarly downgraded; this model features a 3.2MP shooter instead of the Patti’s 5MP. Interestingly, this slider seems to sport a stereo “share” jack so you can split listening with your buddy. That’s pretty cool.

Getting down to the low end, we have the W302, which is conspicuously missing 3G wireless, as well as any other decent functionality: a 2MP camera, 512MB of memory, and stereo Bluetooth round out this inevitable value proposition. Look for all three phones coming next quarter.