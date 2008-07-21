advertisement
The Leading Edge – Gold Medal Mindset – The Mind of an Olympian

Getting your mind on track to win Visualization – The Eye of a Tiger In the late 1980's an area of the prefrontal cortex macaque monkeys was discovered that has been named the "mirror neuron" system.

By Mark Goulston

Getting your mind on track to win

Visualization – The Eye of a Tiger

In the late 1980’s an area of the prefrontal cortex macaque monkeys was discovered that has been named the “mirror neuron” system.

This group of neurons fire when you watch an action in another primate, when you visualize it in your mind’s eye and then when you actually do it. They are hypothesized to be the site responsible for imitation, learning and empathy and when defective as a possible site leading to autism.

That may mean that when an athlete visualizes a ski trail, the flight of a ball, jumping over a hurdle, etc. that this part of the brain actually believes they have done it. That may explain why so many athletes use visualization in their training.

Mental Toughness – The Heart of a Tiger

One of Tiger Wood’s earliest coaches used a 3 R method for helping him stay centered and focused after hitting a bad shot: React, Refocus, Reengage.

React – It feels lousy and upsetting to make a mistake anytime, anywhere for almost anybody. Reacting means naming what you feel and then feeling it, without acting on it. Matthew Lieberman at UCLA has shown that attaching the correct emotional word to a feeling and saying to yourself or better someone else (like a coach), “I feel x” reduces amygdale activation (emotionality) in the middle brain by a significant percentage.

Refocus – After you have acknowledged and accepted it, breathe slowly and deeply several times and let it go. This “exhaling” will free up mind space and enable you to refocus on what you need to do.

Reengage – After you have had a chance to refocus and possibly tap again into your mirror neuron system described above, reengage and then “execute.” That is the word Tiger uses in the moment before he hits a shot.

 

 

 

About the author

Mark Goulston, M.D. is the Co-Fonder of Heartfelt Leadership a global community whose Mission of Daring to Care it dedicated to identifying, celebrating, developing and supporting heartfelt leaders who are as committed to making a difference as they are to making a profit

