The Leading Edge – Gold Medal Mindset – The Mind of an Olympian

Visualization – The Eye of a Tiger

In the late 1980’s an area of the prefrontal cortex macaque monkeys was discovered that has been named the “mirror neuron” system.

This group of neurons fire when you watch an action in another primate, when you visualize it in your mind’s eye and then when you actually do it. They are hypothesized to be the site responsible for imitation, learning and empathy and when defective as a possible site leading to autism.

That may mean that when an athlete visualizes a ski trail, the flight of a ball, jumping over a hurdle, etc. that this part of the brain actually believes they have done it. That may explain why so many athletes use visualization in their training.

Mental Toughness – The Heart of a Tiger

One of Tiger Wood’s earliest coaches used a 3 R method for helping him stay centered and focused after hitting a bad shot: React, Refocus, Reengage.