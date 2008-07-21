I am an Ambassador for OneWebDay, a global celebration of the web that takes place every year on September 22nd. There is more information at www.onewebday.org .

This year’s theme is participation in democracy online. As far as I am concerned, there is no more important subject. The functioning of our society – here in the United States and increasingly around the world – requires that people are able to participate and contribute openly and freely. The internet, and all forms of technology, expand those opportunities and open the democratic process to all. The more people participate, the more we all benefit.

Technology has the potential to bring people together in ways never before imagined, both online and offline. It can support dialogue and participation, allowing deeper understanding and problem solving. It can promote informaton and support experiences that engage, teach, and motivate people to action. Most importantly, and in the theme of OneWebDay, technology also allows people with few resources to have equal opportunities for debate and involvement, in their community, in politics, and everything else.

In my work, we are using technology and the communications opportunities that technology creates to help tackle some of the greatest challenges facing our society. We are working to eliminate nuclear weapons, end hunger, promote an independent media and bring about major changes in the way individuals and businesses operate with respect to the environment. We aren’t building websites or widgets, we are helping to change the world.

I wrote my book (Media Rules!) about how organizations can use the unique and transformational opportunities that technology creates to have a meaningful, measurable impact on our society. And I can’t imagine these issues could be solved if access and information about them was not free, open, and available to all. I can’t imagine a society in which our democracy could not function. And those thingss go hand in hand.

That is why I support OneWebDay. I hope you will take a look at www.onewebday.org and find your own reasons to support it as well. See you on September 22nd.