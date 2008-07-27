Innovative & Effective Mentor Programs Part II

The potential success of Mentee/Mentor pairing can often times be similar to that of dating. There are a host of reasons why a paired Mentee and Mentor would not be the ideal match, some of which are differences in:

The purpose of implementing a Social Networking Mentor Program

is to provide a low cost and low maintenance training & development

solution for internal employees. Through the utilization of Facilitated

Self Selection your organization can minimize the time required to

maintain the program. Facilitated Self Selection is a database that

houses the goals of the Mentee and the experience of the Mentor. Based

on this information, the database then populates an ideal pairing,

reducing the required pairing time of HR by 71% or 44 Minutes per

pairing. Follow these easy steps to implement a Facilitated Self

Selection database:

1. Create

an online Associate Questionnaire, to be completed by each current and

future participant, which captures work experience, education,

professional development and personal growth goals.

2. Create and maintain a database (MS Access) that houses the Associate Questionnaire data.

3. Create

queries based on the goals of the Mentee and experience of the Mentor.

The database should then automatically populate a list of the top 5% of

potential Mentor/Mentee pairings.