Innovative & Effective Mentor Programs Part II

The potential success of Mentee/Mentor pairing can often times be similar to that of dating. There are a host of reasons why a paired Mentee and Mentor would not be the ideal match, some of which are differences in:
o Personality
o Work Experience
o Performance
o Ethics/Morals
o Lifestyle
o Education Level
o Personal Interests
o Age
o Sex/Gender
o Scheduling/Availability
The purpose of implementing a Social Networking Mentor Program
is to provide a low cost and low maintenance training & development
solution for internal employees. Through the utilization of Facilitated
Self Selection your organization can minimize the time required to
maintain the program. Facilitated Self Selection is a database that
houses the goals of the Mentee and the experience of the Mentor. Based
on this information, the database then populates an ideal pairing,
reducing the required pairing time of HR by 71% or 44 Minutes per
pairing. Follow these easy steps to implement a Facilitated Self
Selection database:
1. Create
an online Associate Questionnaire, to be completed by each current and
future participant, which captures work experience, education,
professional development and personal growth goals.
2. Create and maintain a database (MS Access) that houses the Associate Questionnaire data.
3. Create
queries based on the goals of the Mentee and experience of the Mentor.
The database should then automatically populate a list of the top 5% of
potential Mentor/Mentee pairings.
4. Pair
Mentor/Mentee’s based on the results from the Facilitated Self
Selection. Just like dating, there may be times when adjustments need
to be made, therefore, it is recommended that any SNMP be flexible and
accommodate changes requested by either the Mentor or Mentee.
Similar
to renting a car, you take better care of the vehicle when it is owned.
Facilitated Self Selection is a great tool for associates and empowers
them to take full ownership of their Mentor/Mentee relationship,
enabling them to make adjustments to the relationship as needed.
