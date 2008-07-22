F*&$@!%g Eloquence

We have already looked at abbreviations in communications thanks to texting and instant messenger. The other side to this story is that of the abuse of the language itself. One could say young people today can’t say a sentence without using a four-letter word.

This idea that “Language is dead” is probably up there with the obituary of Romance: it’s not actually dead, we just chose not to use it.

For young people today, they grow up learning hundreds of SAT words they assume they will never use again. They spend months cramming these words and how to use them in a sentence into an already full brain space.

And in all that SAT prep, many would argue those sample sentences aren’t very good, they can’t possibly be something someone would say in real life…so why remember the words?

Enter in our best friend: Reality TV. Our days have been filled with shows where “beep-my-beeping-sorry-beep-can’t believe you-beep-beep-beep” is normal background noise. My mother used to tell us, “People don’t talk like that in real life.”

Actually, they do. It’s figuring out when it’s not appropriate that’s the trick.

So blending these to perceptions of language becomes thorny when in the work place. Chatting with peers about that f*&$@!%g awesome touchdown might be ok around the water cooler, but perhaps leave the expletive out when asking your boss if he saw the game.