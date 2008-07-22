Choosing A Domain Name: The Realvibes/Realvibez Case Study

I just came arcross Choose Your Domain Name Wisely here in FC and wanted to add my story to that as a mistake others should learn from.

I have a marketing background so I preferred to choose a name that had some meaning but would allow us to create more meaning while still representing what the brand stood for.

Interestingly enough, my dad, an Ob/Gyn, picked the name Realvibes in December 2001. It was perfect for our focus on Caribbean music, especially Reggae. The problem though was that the “.com” domain was not available.

We decided to go ahead and grab the “.net” domain and launched. The first time we realized the mistake was when we were being interviewed by a newspaper and even though we constantly repeated “.net” and emailed here the link to the site, it still ended up in the paper as “.com”, meaning we missed all the associated traffic with such a great story.

People here “website” and think “.com” so don’t fool yourself. It has changed quite a bit, but people still expect “.com” unless you have something that is becoming more recognized like “.org” and so forth.

We decided to solve the problem by switching to Realvibez.com – but we had a long debate. Would people spell it with an “s” still? We figured that the site wasn’t big yet so the future publicity would make it clear that it was with a “z”, not an “s”. We also found out that our generation leaned toward spelling with a “z” while the older ones, the reporters, spelt with an “s”.

Another mistake.