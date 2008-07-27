Realvibez Signs Partnership Agreement Television Channel

This is our first major content distribution deal for someone else’s content. We have done deals with Imeem and Vuze involving our own content but this deal is more akin to Hulu signing a network like MTV, with Realvibez being Hulu. Read the press release on the Realvibez Blog at Realvibez Signs Partnership Agreement With Reggae Entertainment Television (RE TV) .

RE TV is owned by the largest media group in Jamaica and has content going back to 2003. We actually sponsored their very first high school tour to promote safe sex and HIV/AIDS awareness so we have history.

One of the things that we had decided early on was that our core competency was never television and we would not seek to launch a linear television channel, but we always expected to partner with a channel.

We identified a number of potential television partners who we felt would want a wider reach for their content if they could make more money without having to do too much extra work. This deal with RE TV is the culmination of months of negotiating and began with my presentation at the Caribbean Media Conference in October 2007 in Jamaica.

At the conference I spoke about new push nature of the web – pushing content to where people already are instead of spending money to pull people to a central site. I knew that the audience was made up of senior managers and executives from Caribbean television stations and so I then outlined how our company was willing to partner with established stations to distribute their content online and monetize it. The International Business Development Manager for Reggae Entertainment Television (RE TV) approached me right after the panel discussion and asked me how soon we could meet.

I said the next morning.

That meeting laid the foundation for our agreement. The agreement could have taken much longer if the CEO of RE TV had not made this a top priority. Too often we initiate discussions with a company for a potential strategic partnership but the other company relegates the talks to low priority.